Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
World

IN PHOTOS | Women have prominent role in India's Republic Day parade

Women had a more prominent position than in previous years during today's Republic Day parade in India, which showcases the country's military power and cultural heritage.

French President Emmanuel Macron was chief guest at 75th parade in New Delhi

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now