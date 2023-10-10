Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
World

IN PHOTOS | Scenes on Day 4 of Israel-Hamas war

Four days after Hamas militants stormed into Israel, Israel's military said Tuesday morning that it had regained effective control over the border region with Gaza.

4-day-old war has already claimed at least 1,830 lives

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now