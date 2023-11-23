Content
IN PHOTOS | Festive floats and big balloons: It's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The 97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade features big balloons, floats and celebrities to usher in the holiday season.

Cher, Miss America and Brandy part of lineup during annual parade in Manhattan

