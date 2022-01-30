Skip to Main Content
Menu
Beijing 2022
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
Beijing 2022
news
Top Stories
Local
COVID-19
Opinion
World
Canada
Politics
Indigenous
The National
Business
Health
Entertainment
Science
CBC News Investigates
Go Public
Shows
About CBC News
More
How Lunar New Year is being celebrated around the world | CBC Loaded
How Lunar New Year is being celebrated around the world
Lunar New Year is one of the biggest celebrations of the year for those of Asian heritage, involving games, traditional clothing, lucky money and lots of delicious food.
Social Sharing
Feb. 1 ushers in the Year of the Tiger
Posted: Jan 30, 2022 12:07 PM ET | Last Updated: 26 minutes ago
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC News
Report Typo or Error
|
Corrections and Clarifications
now