Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
World

Homes, schools and hospitals erased: Gaza in ruins

Whole neighbourhoods in the Gaza Strip, including homes, schools and hospitals, have been erased by Israeli aistrikes and subsequent invasion following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack.

Many wonder if Gaza will ever recover, with an estimated 45,000 homes destroyed

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now