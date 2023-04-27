Content
Foreigners evacuated from beleaguered Sudan

Multiple countries are scrambling to evacuate embassy staff and citizens by road, air and sea from chaos-torn Sudan, where fighting between the army and a paramilitary force has killed hundreds.

Countries, including Canada, are scrambling to get citizens to safety

