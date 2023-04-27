Content
Skip to Main Content
Accessibility Help
Menu
When search suggestions are available use up and down arrows to review and enter to select.
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
news
Top Stories
Local
Climate
World
Canada
Politics
Indigenous
Opinion
The National
Business
Health
Entertainment
Science
CBC News Investigates
Go Public
About CBC News
Being Black in Canada
More
Foreigners evacuated from beleaguered Sudan | CBC News Loaded
World Photos
Foreigners evacuated from beleaguered Sudan
Multiple countries are scrambling to evacuate embassy staff and citizens by road, air and sea from chaos-torn Sudan, where fighting between the army and a paramilitary force has killed hundreds.
Countries, including Canada, are scrambling to get citizens to safety
Posted: Apr 27, 2023 9:06 AM EDT | Last Updated: 16 minutes ago
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications
|
Submit a news tip
|
Report error
now