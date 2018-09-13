Skip to Main Content
Flooding a major issue after Florence hits Carolinas
Photos

Flooding a major issue after Florence hits Carolinas

Emergency officials are urging people to be careful as waters rise following Hurricane Florence, which has weakened but is still bringing heavy rain to communities in its path.

Hurricane-stricken communities struggle with floodwater, heavy rain

      1 of 0
      CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
      Report Typo or Error|

      Popular Now

      1. Find more popular stories

      Discover more from CBC

      More Stories from us