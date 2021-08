· Photos

Families and children forced to flee as Taliban capture more cities in Afghanistan

The Taliban have captured another three provincial capitals in Afghanistan on Friday, bringing the total to 18 of 34 provincial capitals. They now control more than two-thirds of the country, resulting in tens of thousands of families fleeing provinces in hope of finding safety in Kabul and elsewhere.

60,000 families displaced over past 2 months due to fighting, says national disaster authority head