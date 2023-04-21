Eid celebrations mark the end of Ramadan

Eid al-Fitr is being celebrated around the world starting today. The three-day holiday marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan when devout Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset.

Take a look at some of the festivities abroad and here in Canada.

Morning prayers

People attend morning prayers on the first day of Eid al-Fitr near the Dome of the Rock at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem's Old City on Friday.

(Sinan Abu Mayzer/Reuters)

After morning prayers, people gather in the courtyard of the mosque to celebrate, with some getting sprayed with party foam, exchanging gifts and taking selfies.

(Ahmad Gharabli/AFP/Getty Images)

(Mahmoud Illean/The Associated Press)

In Canada

A number of Eid festivals are being held across Canada. Here, people pack B.C. Place in Vancouver to pray on the first day of Eid.

(Ben Nelms/CBC)

Thousands of Muslims from the St. John's area gather at the Techniplex sports facility for Eid.

(Mike Rossiter/CBC)

The Eid festival at Toronto's Exhibition Place includes rides and games as well as cultural activities. Here, an attendee takes a selfie with a camel at the festival's petting zoo.

(Heather Waldron/CBC)

In the games area, Malik El Amin shoots a basketball.

(Heather Waldron/CBC)

In Romania

Hafsa Ahmed, 2, stands among members of the Romanian Muslim community who have gathered for Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Dinamo stadium in the Romanian capital, in the largest Muslim public gathering of the year in Romania.

(Vadim Ghirda/The Associated Press)

Hafsa displays the henna decorations on her hand after Eid Al-Fitr prayers.

(Andreea Alexandru/The Associated Press)

In Nigeria

A horseman rides during the Durbar Festival in Ilorin, Nigeria. The festival is an annual cultural, religious and equestrian festival dating from the 14th century. It coincides with Eid al-Fitr.

(Samuel Alabi/AFP/Getty Images)

Horsemen are seen before a parade during the festival.

(Samuel Alabi/AFP/Getty Images)

In Algiers

People visit the Sidi Yahya cemetery in Algiers to pray at their relatives' tombs, a tradition after Eid al-Fitr prayer.

(Fateh Guidoum/The Associated Press)

At the entrance of the cemetery, youths sell flowers to visiting families paying their respects.

(Fateh Guidoum/The Associated Press)

Eid preparations

Shoppers visit a market to buy shoes and other items in preparation for the upcoming Eid celebrations, in Lahore, Pakistan, on Wednesday.

(K.M. Chaudary/The Associated Press)

People visit a market to buy bangles and other jewelry ahead of Eid celebrations, in Karachi, Pakistan, on Sunday.

(Fareed Khan/The Associated Press)

At a table, women prepare kahk, traditional Egyptian butter cookies for Eid al-Fitr, in Gharbia Governorate, Egypt, on April 16.

(Fatma Fahmy/Reuters)

An Egyptian worker makes kahk at a bakery, in Gharbia Governorate.

(Fatma Fahmy/Reuters)

Women prepare the Eid cookies in Gharbia Governorate.

(Fatma Fahmy/Reuters)