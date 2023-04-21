Content
World Photos

Eid celebrations mark the end of Ramadan

Muslim faithful mark the end of Ramadan, the holy month when people fast from sunrise to sunset, with Eid al-Fitr celebrations here and abroad.

3-day Muslim holiday celebrated worldwide after last day of fasting

CBC News ·
A crowd of people is seen from a high vantage point near the Dome of the Rock shrine, as a flock of birds fly above them.
People attend Eid al-Fitr celebrations by the Dome of the Rock shrine in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City on Friday. (Mahmoud Illean/The Associated Press)

Eid al-Fitr is being celebrated around the world starting today. The three-day holiday marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan when devout Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset.

Take a look at some of the festivities abroad and here in Canada.

Morning prayers

People attend morning prayers on the first day of Eid al-Fitr near the Dome of the Rock at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem's Old City on Friday.

People pray on the street in front of a mosque in Jerusalem's Old City.

(Sinan Abu Mayzer/Reuters)

After morning prayers, people gather in the courtyard of the mosque to celebrate, with some getting sprayed with party foam, exchanging gifts and taking selfies.

A man wearing jumbo red eyeglasses sprays a crowd of worshippers with foam, as part of Eid al-Fitr celebrations near the Dome of the Rock shrine.

(Ahmad Gharabli/AFP/Getty Images)

Two women in niqabs take a selfie in front of the Dome of the Rock during first day of Eid.

(Mahmoud Illean/The Associated Press)

In Canada 

A number of Eid festivals are being held across Canada. Here, people pack B.C. Place in Vancouver to pray on the first day of Eid.

Rows of people in the stands of a stadium pray

(Ben Nelms/CBC)

Thousands of Muslims from the St. John's area gather at the Techniplex sports facility for Eid.

A boy runs past a group of people sitting on carpets on the ground at an indoor facility for Eid celebrations in St. John's

(Mike Rossiter/CBC)

The Eid festival at Toronto's Exhibition Place includes rides and games as well as cultural activities. Here, an attendee takes a selfie with a camel at the festival's petting zoo.

A young man takes a selfie with a camel at the petting zoo during an Eid festival in Toronto

(Heather Waldron/CBC)

In the games area, Malik El Amin shoots a basketball.

A boy shoots a basketball during a Eid al-Fitr festival in Toronto.

(Heather Waldron/CBC)

In Romania

Hafsa Ahmed, 2, stands among members of the Romanian Muslim community who have gathered for Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Dinamo stadium in the Romanian capital, in the largest Muslim public gathering of the year in Romania.

A toddler stands in the middle of a group of men kneeling and bent over during Eid al-Fitr prayers in Bucharest.

(Vadim Ghirda/The Associated Press)

Hafsa displays the henna decorations on her hand after Eid Al-Fitr prayers.

Close-up of a girl wearing peach-coloured flower headband, head tilted down and showing the back of her left hand decorated with henna.

(Andreea Alexandru/The Associated Press)

In Nigeria

A horseman rides during the Durbar Festival in Ilorin, Nigeria. The festival is an annual cultural, religious and equestrian festival dating from the 14th century. It coincides with Eid al-Fitr.

A young man rides a horse

(Samuel Alabi/AFP/Getty Images)

Horsemen are seen before a parade during the festival.

A group of men on horses in their regalia side by side, attending the Durbur Festival in Nigeria.

(Samuel Alabi/AFP/Getty Images)

In Algiers

People visit the Sidi Yahya cemetery in Algiers to pray at their relatives' tombs, a tradition after Eid al-Fitr prayer.

Two people walk by graves at a cemetery to pray at relatives' tombs, a tradition after Eid prayer.

(Fateh Guidoum/The Associated Press)

At the entrance of the cemetery, youths sell flowers to visiting families paying their respects.

Youths sell flowers at the entrance of a cemetery, as Muslims visit relatives' tombs after Eid prayer.

(Fateh Guidoum/The Associated Press)

Eid preparations

Shoppers visit a market to buy shoes and other items in preparation for the upcoming Eid celebrations, in Lahore, Pakistan, on Wednesday.

Shoppers browse shoes on display at a shop ahead of Eid al-Fitr celebrations in Lahore, Pakistan.

(K.M. Chaudary/The Associated Press)

People visit a market to buy bangles and other jewelry ahead of Eid celebrations, in Karachi, Pakistan, on Sunday.

Shoppers visit a market to browse and shop for jewelry and bangles ahead of Eid al-Fitr celebrtaions in Karachi, Pakistan.

(Fareed Khan/The Associated Press)

At a table, women prepare kahk, traditional Egyptian butter cookies for Eid al-Fitr, in Gharbia Governorate, Egypt, on April 16.

View from above of hands of two women making traditional Egyptian butter cookies called 'Kahk' at a table that shows a medal bowl and lots of rolled dough.

(Fatma Fahmy/Reuters)

An Egyptian worker makes kahk at a bakery, in Gharbia Governorate.

A worker is surrounded by racks of baking sheets with unbaked kahk traditional sweets, ahead of Eid.

(Fatma Fahmy/Reuters)

Women prepare the Eid cookies in Gharbia Governorate.

Women stand by a rack of baking sheets, including one featuring traditional butter cookies called kahk in Egypt, ahead of Eid.

(Fatma Fahmy/Reuters)

