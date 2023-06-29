Eid al-Adha celebrations here and abroad

Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid al-Adha, one of the biggest holidays in the Islamic calendar. Known as the Feast of Sacrifice, Eid al-Adha coincides with the final rites of the annual pilgrimage to Mecca and commemorates the sacrifice of the prophet Ibrahim.

It's a joyous occasion for which food is a hallmark, with devout Muslims buying and slaughtering animals and sharing two-thirds of the meat with the poor.

In Toronto, people celebrate Eid at Woodbine Park, despite smoke from wildfires clouding the air on Wednesday, the first day of the celebration.

(Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Muslims from the Brandon and area community in Manitoba gather to celebrate Eid at Brandon University's Healthy Living Centre.

(Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

A Muslim, her hands decorated with henna, offers Eid al-Adha prayers at Jami Masjid (mosque) in Ahmedabad, India, on Thursday.

(Ajit Solanki/The Associated Press)

A Muslim family performs ablution before prayers during Eid-al-Adha at a mosque in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Thursday.

(Niranjan Shrestha/The Associated Press)

Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid, in New Delhi.

(Manish Swarup/The Associated Press)

People slaughter a bull on the occasion of the Eid al-Adha holiday in Lahore, Pakistan.

(K.M. Chaudary/The Associated Press)

Children play at Byzantine-era Hagia Sophia mosque during the first day of Eid al-Adha in Istanbul on Wednesday.

(Francisco Seco/The Associated Press)

Muslim worshippers gather for Eid al-Adha prayer in the mixed Arab and Jewish city of Jaffa, near Tel Aviv.

(Oded Balilty/The Associated Press)

People take a picture as Muslim faithful celebrate Eid al-Adha in New York City.

(Amr Alfiky/Reuters)

Pilgrims gather on the Mount of Mercy at the plain of Arafat as water mist is sprayed due to high temperatures during the annual hajj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca on Tuesday.

(Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters)