Eid al-Adha celebrations here and abroad

Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid al-Adha, one of the biggest holidays in the Islamic calendar.

Photos from around the world as millions of Muslims mark Feast of Sacrifice

CBC News ·
Two people including a child walk across a field at a park, with a crowd in the background, all celebrating Eid al-Adha.
Eid al-Adha started on Wednesday this year. Here, a crowd gathers at Woodbine Park in Toronto for celebrations on the first day of this year's holiday. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid al-Adha, one of the biggest holidays in the Islamic calendar. Known as the Feast of Sacrifice, Eid al-Adha coincides with the final rites of the annual pilgrimage to Mecca and commemorates the sacrifice of the prophet Ibrahim.

It's a joyous occasion for which food is a hallmark, with devout Muslims buying and slaughtering animals and sharing two-thirds of the meat with the poor.

In Toronto, people celebrate Eid at Woodbine Park, despite smoke from wildfires clouding the air on Wednesday, the first day of the celebration. 

People at a park celebrating Eid al-Adha in Toronto.

(Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Muslims from the Brandon and area community in Manitoba gather to celebrate Eid at Brandon University's Healthy Living Centre.

A young girl stands by muslim prayer mets surrounded my men praying during Eid al-Adha celebrations.

(Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

A Muslim, her hands decorated with henna, offers Eid al-Adha prayers at Jami Masjid (mosque) in Ahmedabad, India, on Thursday.

A woman's hand is covered in Henna

(Ajit Solanki/The Associated Press)

A Muslim family performs ablution before prayers during Eid-al-Adha at a mosque in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Thursday.

A Muslim family is pictured by a body of water while celebrating Eid al-Adha.

(Niranjan Shrestha/The Associated Press)

Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid, in New Delhi.

A flock of birds fly past hundreds of Muslims during Eid prayers at a mosque in India.

(Manish Swarup/The Associated Press)

People slaughter a bull on the occasion of the Eid al-Adha holiday in Lahore, Pakistan.

People gather around a Bull to slaughter it to celebrate Eid in Pakistan.

(K.M. Chaudary/The Associated Press)

Children play at Byzantine-era Hagia Sophia mosque during the first day of Eid al-Adha in Istanbul on Wednesday.

A young boy walks through a glow of lights at the Hagia Sophia mosque in Turkey.

(Francisco Seco/The Associated Press)

Muslim worshippers gather for Eid al-Adha prayer in the mixed Arab and Jewish city of Jaffa, near Tel Aviv.

Three men walk in front of a blue sky in Israel.

(Oded Balilty/The Associated Press)

People take a picture as Muslim faithful celebrate Eid al-Adha in New York City.

A man holds a baby near a group of women taking a picture during EId in NYC.

(Amr Alfiky/Reuters)

Pilgrims gather on the Mount of Mercy at the plain of Arafat as water mist is sprayed due to high temperatures during the annual hajj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca on Tuesday.

People are pictured on top of a mountain while water sprays to cool them off during hot temperatures.

(Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters)

With files from The Associated Press

now