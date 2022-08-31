Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help

Diana honoured with flowers, messages and presents on 25th anniversary of her death

It's the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana's death in a Paris car crash, and royal fans are gathering there and in London to remember the People's Princess.

Britain's captivating princess, mother to William and Harry, died Aug. 31, 1997, at 36

