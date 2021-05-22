Amusement parks, racetracks and other eye-catching vaccine venues

Over 1.67 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to people around the world, including 21.1 million in Canada.

But not everyone has had an opportunity to get their shot in unique settings, such as the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., the Sambodromo in Rio de Janeiro and Canada's Wonderland north of Toronto.

So we've assembled a visual tour of some eye-catching and iconic vaccination venues here and abroad.

Canada's Wonderland and other amusement parks

Health-care workers get ready at a drive-thru mass vaccination clinic at Canada's Wonderland in Vaughan, Ont., on March 29.

(Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

A mass vaccination centre is set up at Six Flags Magic Mountain on Feb. 2 in Valencia, Calif., northwest of Los Angeles.

(Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images)

A mass vaccination site is shown in the parking lot of another Six Flags site on Feb. 6 in Bowie, Md.

(Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

Places of worship

People wait outside the TARIC Islamic Centre in Toronto, where health-care workers from Humber River Hospital administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on April 7.

(Evan Mitsui/CBC)

A general view inside the Salisbury Cathedral in England on Jan. 20 as people wait to get inoculated.

(Paul Childs/Reuters)

Racetracks

An athlete trains on a track as people are being vaccinated with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the velodrome in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, southwest of Paris, on March 23.

(Alain Jocard/AFP/Getty Images)

Kiril Kiriljuk, 34, gets his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a temporary clinic at the Woodbine racetrack and casino in northwest Toronto on May 5.

(Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Interior view of the vaccination centre at the Velodrom in Berlin on Feb. 17.

(Michael Sohn/Getty Images)

Stadiums

People line up outside Yankee Stadium on Feb. 5 in New York City to get a shot at the stadium-turned-vaccination centre.

(Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)

A view of a vaccination site in the Sambodromo on April 9, normally the epicentre for carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro.

(Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Daniel Fullum shows his ticket for a 10 a.m. appointment to get a shot of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine at Montreal's Olympic Stadium on April 8.

(Ivanoh Demers/CBC)

In Saint John, the public health department has repurposed Exhibition Park, normally the site of horse racing, flea markets and midway attractions, into a mass vaccination venue.

(Julia Wright/CBC)

Drivers wait their turn on Feb. 25 at a drive-thru vaccination clinic in the parking lot of Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

(Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)

Vacci'Bus, transit and other mobile clinics

The Vacci'Bus travels through isolated villages near Reims, France, to bring vaccines to elderly people. Here, the mobile clinic is seen on a road in Vandeuil on Jan. 28.

(Pascal Rossignol/Reuters)

A woman gets a dose of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine inside a modified bus in Thamesmead, London, on Feb. 14.

(Henry Nicholls/Reuters)

People wait in a line to receive vaccinations at Grand Central Terminal train station in New York City on May 12.

(Carlo Allegri/Reuters)

Health-care workers conduct a pop-up vaccination clinic with the help of a Fleets Coffee truck in Toronto on May 19.

(Evan Mitsui/CBC)

A view of a vaporetto on April 5 in Italy. Normally used for public transportation, the ferry was transformed into a clinic to vaccinate residents of small islands in Venice.

(Manuel Silvestri/Reuters)

Museums, performing arts and other centres

A blue whale model hangs with a Band-Aid on its fin above a pop-up vaccination site at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City on April 23.

(Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

People line up by Roy Lichtenstein's Brushstroke sculpture during a walk-up vaccine clinic at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts' Reach Gardens area on May 6 in Washington, D.C.

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The waiting area at the Wabano Centre for Aboriginal Health in Ottawa — set among traditional art in the Grand Space designed by Indigenous-Canadian architect Douglas Cardinal — is ready to give elders their first vaccines on Feb. 18. The doses were administered in partnership with Ottawa Public Health.

(Francis Ferland/CBC)

Essential workers, including restaurant staff, stand in line outside the Vancouver Convention Centre during a vaccination clinic on May 7.

(Ben Nelms/CBC)