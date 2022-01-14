Murals from Canada to Indonesia honour front-line workers, pandemic victims

Animation gif features coronavirus-inspired murals from around the world. (Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters, Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters, Octavio Passos/Getty Images, Brian Morris/CBC/Radio-Canada)

Nurses, grocery clerks and other front-line workers have been celebrated as heroes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's a look at the street art they have inspired here and abroad as we approach the deadly disease's second anniversary.

A shopper in Toronto's Chinatown walks by a mural by artists Rowell Soller, Flips and Kreecha on Saturday. The artwork is part of StreetARToronto's front-line heroes art project showcasing a series of street, mural and graffiti art that celebrates health-care workers, volunteers and others.

(Showwei Chu/CBC)

A pedestrian walks by a mural on Rideau Street a few blocks from Parliament Hill in Ottawa on April 1, 2021.

(Andrew Lee/CBC/Radio-Canada)

This mural, pictured April 2020, by artist Dom Laporte is a tribute to Ottawa health-care workers and was commissioned by the Bank Street BIA and the City of Ottawa.

(Brian Morris/CBC/Radio-Canada)

A man walks his dog past a mural depicting a front-line worker in Dublin on Jan. 12.

(Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters)

A man wearing a face mask strolls by a mural on a street in Mumbai on Jan. 10.

(Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)

A man checks his cellphone as he takes a break near a coronavirus-themed mural in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Nov. 29, 2021.

(Tatan Syuflana/The Associated Press)

A pedestrian passes a mural along a road in Hyderabad, India, on July 28, 2021, that offers "a big salute to COVID warriors."

(Noah Seelam/AFP/Getty Images)

A cyclist passes a wall mural depicting front-line workers in New Delhi on June 29, 2021.

(Money Sharma/AFP/Getty Images)

A boy jumps across a flooded area next to an informational mural with words in Swahili advising people to protect themselves from the coronavirus and get vaccinated, in the Kibera neighbourhood of Nairobi on June 12, 2021.

(Brian Inganga/The Associated Press)

Street artists paint a mural featuring front-line workers in the fight against COVID-19 in Kathmandu, Nepal, on June 10, 2021.

(Prakash Mathema/AFP/Getty Images)

A woman walks past a mural by Brazilian artist Eduardo Kobra that's dedicated to all victims of the pandemic on May 22, 2021, in São Paulo, Brazil.

(Mario Tama/Getty Images)

On April 8, 2021, volunteers completed a mural made up of roughly 150,000 red-and-pink hand-drawn hearts on the memorial wall by the River Thames in London to remember the victims of the pandemic.

(Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images)

A man wearing a face mask rides his bike past a mural dedicated to Cuban doctors on March 17, 2021, in Parco Dora in Turin, Italy, during another lockdown following new government restrictions.

(Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images)

An artist paints a pandemic-themed mural, erected by the Municipal Mayor's Office of the Central District, in front of the Hospital Escuela Universitario in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, on March 11, 2021.

(Orlando Sierra/AFP/Getty Images)

A woman on a mobility scooter drives past a mural praising the National Health Service (NHS) in London on March 5, 2021.

(Toby Melville/Reuters)

A man in Madrid talks on his smartphone while walking near a mural showing a young woman wearing a face mask on Feb. 24, 2021.

(Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty Images)

A woman with an umbrella stops in front of a mural by Portuguese artist Alexandre Farto, also known as Vhils, on Feb. 11, 2021, in Porto, Portugal. The mural depicts the masked faces of health-care workers on a wall of Hospital Universitario de São João.

(Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

A woman and her dog are pictured in front of a mural honouring health workers in Mexico City on Nov. 7, 2020.

(Gustavo Graf/Reuters)

A cat is pictured near a mural promoting awareness of the coronavirus in a village in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta on July 28, 2020.

(Willy Kurniawan/Reuters)