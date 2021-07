· Photos

China's Henan province grapples with deadly flooding, torrential rain

More than 50 people are dead in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou following torrential rains in Henan province, local media reported. Severe flooding in the provincial capital trapped people in subways and schools, washed away vehicles and stranded people in workplaces overnight.

Vehicles washed away, people stranded in provincial capital Zhengzhou