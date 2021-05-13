Skip to Main Content
Menu
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
COVID-19
Local updates
Watch live
COVID-19 tracker
Vaccine tracker
news
Top Stories
Local
The National
Opinion
World
Canada
Politics
Indigenous
Business
Health
Entertainment
Science
CBC News Investigates
Go Public
Shows
About CBC News
·
Photos
Celebrating Eid al-Fitr in cars and around the world
The fasting month of Ramadan comes to a close with a muted celebration of Eid al-Fitr amid the global pandemic, as shown in these photos of Muslim worshippers in Canada and around the globe.
Social Sharing
In Canada and beyond, Muslims mark the end of Ramadan with muted celebrations amid pandemic
Posted: May 13, 2021 11:22 AM ET | Last Updated: May 13
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC News
Report Typo or Error
now