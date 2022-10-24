Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help

Celebrating Diwali — the festival of lights

Diwali is a holiday celebrated around the world. The harvest festival, also called the festival of lights, first began in India. It's an important religious celebration for Hindus, Jains and Sikhs.

The annual festival lasts for several days and reaches its peak on Monday

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now