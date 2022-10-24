Skip to Main Content
Celebrating Diwali — the festival of lights | CBC Loaded
Celebrating Diwali — the festival of lights
Diwali is a holiday celebrated around the world. The harvest festival, also called the festival of lights, first began in India. It's an important religious celebration for Hindus, Jains and Sikhs.
The annual festival lasts for several days and reaches its peak on Monday
Posted: Oct 24, 2022 9:29 AM ET | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
