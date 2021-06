· Photos

Carl Nassib and other openly LGBTQ athletes in professional sports

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib revealed in an Instagram post on Monday that he is gay, making him the NFL's only openly gay active player. Nassib, who came out during Pride Month, is among many athletes who are openly LGBTQ.

Nassib, who came out during Pride Month, plans to donate $100K to suicide prevention program for LGBTQ youth