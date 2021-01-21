From Biden's Bible to the colour purple: 5 things you may have missed during the inauguration

Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday in a scaled-down celebration, because of the coronavirus pandemic, and heightened security following the mob attack at the Capitol two weeks ago.

But there was no shortage of interesting details of historic significance during the swearing-in ceremony, from Biden's family Bible to Kamala Harris's choice of the colour purple.

Biden's Bible

Biden used a Bible for his swearing-in that's been in the family since at least 1893. Several inches thick, it's the same one he used twice when being sworn in as vice-president and seven times as a Delaware senator.

(Erin Schaff/Reuters)

The colour purple

Harris chose purple for several reasons. She often wore that colour during her bid for the presidency last year to honour Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman elected to Congress and first Black majority-party candidate to run for president. The colour is also a symbol of unity and bipartisanship: Republican red and Democratic blue make purple.

(Patrick Semansky/AFP/Getty Images)

Harris was escorted to the podium by Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman, who single-handedly took on a mob of Trump supporters as they tried to break into the Senate chamber to overturn the election results on Jan. 6.

(Biden Inaugural Committee/Getty Images)

Singing in haute couture

Lady Gaga went for red and let her giant brooch do the talking. She sang the national anthem in a Schiaparelli gown designed by Daniel Roseberry with a full red skirt and a navy coat adorned with a huge gold dove holding an olive branch.

(Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

(Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images)

In revered company

Mindful of the past, inaugural poet Amanda Gorman, 22, wore earrings and a caged bird ring — a tribute to Maya Angelou's classic memoir I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings — given to her by Oprah Winfrey, a close friend of the late writer.

After Biden's inaugural address, Gorman recited a poem she wrote called The Hill We Climb.

(Patrick Semansky/Reuters)

Sanders's mittens

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders drew fashion praise on social media for his cozy, comfortable inauguration clothing that included a pair of mittens. The look earned him his own inauguration bobblehead figure, now available to pre-order at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum's online store.

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)