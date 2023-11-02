Gaza cities before and after Israeli airstrikes
Satellite photos provide glimpse of destruction bombardments have had in Gaza
Israel has carried out thousands of airstrikes against Hamas-ruled Gaza since the militant group's Oct. 7 attacks in southern Israel killed 1,400 people. Since then, more than 9,000 Palestinians — including 3,760 under the age of 18 — have been killed, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza on Thursday.
With the relentless airstrikes, the full extent of the damage remains unknown. Satellite photos reveal the destruction the bombardments have had in the Gaza territory.
In northern Gaza
Israel's latest strikes have included the heavily populated area of Jabalia set up as a refugee camp in 1948. At least 195 Palestinians were killed in the two strikes there on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Hamas-run media office said. Israel, which accuses Hamas of hiding behind civilians, said it killed two Hamas military leaders in Jabalia.
The northern districts of Beit Lahiya and Beit Hanoun have been under especially heavy fire, since Israel expanded its ground operations in Gaza on Friday. But even before then, neighbourhoods there have been hit and are now in various states of collapse.
1.4 million displaced
The United Nations has said more than half of Gaza's 2.3 million residents are out of their homes, with over 670,000 crowded into UN shelters. Here, satellite stills show some displaced people taking shelter at schools.
Watan Tower razed
A day after the Hamas attacks of Oct. 7, the Israeli Defence Forces destroyed the Al Watan Tower in Gaza City, which housed several international media outlets, including The Associated Press and Al Jazeera, as well as telecom service providers that provided internet access.
More graves
With files from Reuters and The Associated Press