Gaza cities before and after Israeli airstrikes

Israel has carried out thousands of airstrikes against Hamas-ruled Gaza since the militant group's Oct. 7 attacks in southern Israel killed 1,400 people. Since then, more than 9,000 Palestinians — including 3,760 under the age of 18 — have been killed, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza on Thursday.

With the relentless airstrikes, the full extent of the damage remains unknown. Satellite photos reveal the destruction the bombardments have had in the Gaza territory.

In northern Gaza

Israel's latest strikes have included the heavily populated area of Jabalia set up as a refugee camp in 1948. At least 195 Palestinians were killed in the two strikes there on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Hamas-run media office said. Israel, which accuses Hamas of hiding behind civilians, said it killed two Hamas military leaders in Jabalia.

Satellite stills of Jabalia before and after the explosions on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, respectively. (Maxar Technologies)

The northern districts of Beit Lahiya and Beit Hanoun have been under especially heavy fire, since Israel expanded its ground operations in Gaza on Friday. But even before then, neighbourhoods there have been hit and are now in various states of collapse.

Satellite stills shows the before and after damage in Atatra, a neighbourhood in Beit Lahiya, on May 10 and Oct, 21, respectively. (Maxar Technologies/The Associated Press)

Satellite stills show the Izbat Beit Hanoun neighbourhood in northern Gaza before and after bombardments on Oct. 10, and Oct. 21, respectively. (Maxar Technologies/The Associated Press)

Satellite stills show areas in Al-Karameh neighbourhood, near Beit Hanoun and Jabalia, on May 10 and Oct. 21, respectively. (Maxar Technologies/Reuters)

1.4 million displaced

The United Nations has said more than half of Gaza's 2.3 million residents are out of their homes, with over 670,000 crowded into UN shelters. Here, satellite stills show some displaced people taking shelter at schools.

People shelter at a school at al Mokkhayam 2 Street in Gaza City on Oct. 19, as seen from this satellite image. (Maxar Technologies/The Associated Press)

Another satellite still showing people sheltering at Deir al Balah School, Gaza, on Oct. 19. (Maxar Technologies/The Associated Press)

Watan Tower razed

A day after the Hamas attacks of Oct. 7, the Israeli Defence Forces destroyed the Al Watan Tower in Gaza City, which housed several international media outlets, including The Associated Press and Al Jazeera, as well as telecom service providers that provided internet access.

People inspect the ruins of Watan Tower, which was destroyed in Israeli strikes in Gaza City on Oct. 8. (Mohammed Salem/Reuters)

The destroyed Watan Tower seen from a satellite image on Oct. 10. (Maxar Technologies/The Associated Press)

More graves