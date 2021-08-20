Skip to Main Content
Menu
Tokyo 2020
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
news
Top Stories
Local
COVID-19
Opinion
World
Canada
Politics
Indigenous
The National
Business
Health
Entertainment
Science
CBC News Investigates
Go Public
Shows
About CBC News
More
Afghanistan supporters rally against Taliban around the world | CBC Loaded
·
Photos
Afghanistan supporters rally against Taliban around the world
In a show of solidarity, people around the world held vigils and rallies this week in support of the Afghan people after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan last weekend.
Social Sharing
Taliban fighters took control of Kabul on Sunday, overthrowing the Western-backed government
Posted: Aug 20, 2021 4:30 PM ET | Last Updated: August 20
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC News
Report Typo or Error
now