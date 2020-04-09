Skip to Main Content
Signs of thanks in Canada and around the world
World·Photos

From corporate messaging to handcrafted paper signs, people around the world are showing their thanks for the front-line workers and service providers.

CBC News ·

From handcrafted paper signs to corporate messaging, front-line workers and service providers are being thanked for their work.

Below, a poster reading "Thank you to our everyday heroes" to support caregivers and workers is seen in a street in Villeneuve-Loubet, France, on Thursday. 

(Eric Gaillard/Reuters)

Summerside, P.E.I.

Dianne DesRoches, left, and her daughter Mikella DesRoches, display a sign they put on their Summerside, P.E.I., home paying tribute to essential workers.

(Brian McInnis/CBC)

New York City

Messages of thanks to health-care workers are written in chalk on the sidewalk at the entrance to Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan.

(Mike Segar/Reuters)

And in Queens, this thank-you note below is dedicated to the health workers of the nearby Elmhurst Hospital Center.

(Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

Paris

The Eiffel Tower is lit up with the "merci" message in show of thanks to health workers battling the coronavirus pandemic in Paris.

(Stefano Rellandini/AFP/Getty Images)

Toronto

A resident on Lumsden Avenue in Toronto thanks front-line workers and reminding people that "we will get through" COVID-19.

(Michael Wilson/CBC)

Vancouver

A mural thanking front-line workers is painted on a boarded-up Kimprints window in Vancouver's Gastown.

(Maggie McPhee/CBC)

Winnipeg

A sign in St. James neighbourhood in Winnipeg shows support for essential services workers.

(Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Helecine, Belgium

A handwritten "merci" thanks garbage collection services workers in Helecine, Belgium.

(Eric Lalmand/Gelga Mag/AFP/Getty Images)

Sacaton, Ariz.

Some signs are portable. Here, Megan Lyndberg thanks truckers for medical supplies, food and other necessities, during a free lunch giveaway at a rest area along I-10 in Sacaton, Ariz.

(Matt York/The Associated Press) 

London

Rainbow messages of support and thanks are attached to railings at Isleworth Town school in London.

(Toby Melville/Reuters) 

Payerne, Switzerland

A Swiss soldier waves next to flowers that form the shape of a heart to thank medical workers on the grounds of a hospital in Payerne, Switzerland. The message reads "for you."

(Laurent Gillieron/Reuters) 

Bogor, Indonesia

An exterior view of The 101 Hotel shows rooms illuminated to form a heart as a thank-you and to show support to people, especially the country's medical workers in Bogor, Indonesia.

(Willy Kurniawan/Reuters) 

Washington, D.C.

Lawn signs giving thanks for medical personnel and other essential workers are seen outside of the Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term care facility linked to confirmed coronavirus cases in the state in Kirkland, Washington, D.C.

(David Ryder/Reuters) 

Dublin

This thank-you message for retail workers adorns a bus shelter in Dublin, Ireland.

(Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters)

Coruna, Spain

This woman wears an embroidered face mask in a street in Coruna, northwestern Spain.

(Miguel Riopa/AFP/Getty Images)
 

