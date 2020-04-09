Signs of thanks in Canada and around the world

From handcrafted paper signs to corporate messaging, front-line workers and service providers are being thanked for their work.

Below, a poster reading "Thank you to our everyday heroes" to support caregivers and workers is seen in a street in Villeneuve-Loubet, France, on Thursday.

(Eric Gaillard/Reuters)

Summerside, P.E.I.

Dianne DesRoches, left, and her daughter Mikella DesRoches, display a sign they put on their Summerside, P.E.I., home paying tribute to essential workers.

(Brian McInnis/CBC)

New York City

Messages of thanks to health-care workers are written in chalk on the sidewalk at the entrance to Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan.

(Mike Segar/Reuters)

And in Queens, this thank-you note below is dedicated to the health workers of the nearby Elmhurst Hospital Center.

(Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

Paris

The Eiffel Tower is lit up with the "merci" message in show of thanks to health workers battling the coronavirus pandemic in Paris.

(Stefano Rellandini/AFP/Getty Images)

Toronto

A resident on Lumsden Avenue in Toronto thanks front-line workers and reminding people that "we will get through" COVID-19.

(Michael Wilson/CBC)

Vancouver

A mural thanking front-line workers is painted on a boarded-up Kimprints window in Vancouver's Gastown.

(Maggie McPhee/CBC)

Winnipeg

A sign in St. James neighbourhood in Winnipeg shows support for essential services workers.

(Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Helecine, Belgium

A handwritten "merci" thanks garbage collection services workers in Helecine, Belgium.

(Eric Lalmand/Gelga Mag/AFP/Getty Images)

Sacaton, Ariz.

Some signs are portable. Here, Megan Lyndberg thanks truckers for medical supplies, food and other necessities, during a free lunch giveaway at a rest area along I-10 in Sacaton, Ariz.

(Matt York/The Associated Press)

London

Rainbow messages of support and thanks are attached to railings at Isleworth Town school in London.

(Toby Melville/Reuters)

Payerne, Switzerland

A Swiss soldier waves next to flowers that form the shape of a heart to thank medical workers on the grounds of a hospital in Payerne, Switzerland. The message reads "for you."

(Laurent Gillieron/Reuters)

Bogor, Indonesia

An exterior view of The 101 Hotel shows rooms illuminated to form a heart as a thank-you and to show support to people, especially the country's medical workers in Bogor, Indonesia.

(Willy Kurniawan/Reuters)

Washington, D.C.

Lawn signs giving thanks for medical personnel and other essential workers are seen outside of the Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term care facility linked to confirmed coronavirus cases in the state in Kirkland, Washington, D.C.

(David Ryder/Reuters)

Dublin

This thank-you message for retail workers adorns a bus shelter in Dublin, Ireland.

(Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters)

Coruna, Spain

This woman wears an embroidered face mask in a street in Coruna, northwestern Spain.

(Miguel Riopa/AFP/Getty Images)

