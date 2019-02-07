Skip to Main Content
Phoenix facility where incapacitated woman was raped, gave birth to shut down
Phoenix facility where incapacitated woman was raped, gave birth to shut down

A prosecutor is investigating after a 29-year-old incapacitated woman gave birth on Dec. 29. A former licensed nurse has been charged with sexual assault and vulnerable adult abuse.

Hacienda HealthCare board of directors determined operation no longer sustainable

The Associated Press ·
Hacienda HealthCare in Phoenix, where an incapacitated woman was raped and later gave birth, is shutting down. (Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press)

A long-term care facility in Arizona where an incapacitated woman was raped and later gave birth is shutting down.

Officials with Hacienda HealthCare announced Thursday that its board of directors determined it's not sustainable to keep operating its intermediate care facility in Phoenix.

The facility serves infants, children and young adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities who require a high level of medical care.

Hacienda officials say they're working with state agencies to develop a plan to move 37 patients to other facilities. Hacienda's skilled nursing facility will stay open.

A prosecutor is investigating after a 29-year-old incapacitated woman gave birth on Dec. 29. A former licensed nurse has been charged with sexual assault and vulnerable adult abuse.

