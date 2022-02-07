Skip to Main Content
Philippines vaccinating children against COVID-19 | CBC Loaded
Philippines vaccinating children against COVID-19
Superheroes, puppets and performers were on display in Manila on Monday as health officials in the Philippines held a vaccine drive for children.
Posted: Feb 07, 2022 10:15 AM ET | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
