Skip to Main Content
Bomb attacks at church kill many in southern Philippines
New

Bomb attacks at church kill many in southern Philippines

Twin bombings during a Sunday church service on a predominantly Muslim island in the volatile southern Philippines killed at least 17 people, among them civilians and security forces, the military said.

At least 17 dead and 42 wounded in twin-bomb attack during church service, military official said

Thomson Reuters ·
Soldiers walk near an armored personnel carrier parked outside the Saguiaran city hall in Lanao del Sur province, southern Philippines, on Jan. 21. Muslims in the southern Philippines voted Monday in a referendum on a new autonomous region that seeks to end nearly half a century of unrest. The twin-bomb attack came just days after the referendum although it was not immediately clear if they were connected. (Bogie Calupitan/Associated Press)

Twin bombings during a Sunday church service on a predominantly Muslim island in the volatile southern Philippines killed at least 17 people, among them civilians and security forces, the military said.

Armed forces spokesman Edgard Arevalo told DZMM radio that five soldiers and 12 civilians were confirmed dead and 43 were wounded.

The first blast went off while churchgoers were inside the Jolo Cathedral in Sulu province, a stronghold of the Abu Sayyaf militant group. A second deadly blast went off in the parking lot.

The government's plan to create a self-administered area for the Muslim-dominated parts of Mindanao was backed by 85 per cent of voters in a referendum last Monday, paving the way for a three-year transition towards elections for a legislature that will choose an executive.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us