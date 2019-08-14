6 Philadelphia officers injured in active shooting situation, police say

Six Philadelphia police officers were shot Wednesday in a drug raid on a home, and at least one shooter continued to fire on officers barricaded inside, according to police and local media.

Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp tweeted shortly after 6 p.m. ET that all of the injuries are considered non-life-threatening and that the officers were taken to local hospitals.

He added that the suspect was still firing and warned people to stay out of the Nicetown neighbourhood.

Live video from news stations showed a massive police presence in a neighbourhood with dozens of police cars and officers, many of them with their guns drawn.

People were warned to stay out of the Nicetown neighbourhood. (Matt Rourke/The Associated Press)

Gunshots could also be heard late Wednesday afternoon.

One officer appeared injured and was taken away in a police car. Video also showed two other officers carrying a man and putting him in the back of a police car.

Officers were taken to Temple University Hospital, Gripp said. But the hospital wouldn't provide the officers' conditions.

A still image taken from video shows police vehicles gathered in the streets in Philadelphia. (Reuters)

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said numerous agents are responding to the scene to assist Philadelphia police.

Police are asking that news helicopters stay away from the area as they are hindering operations.