Peter Prengaman
Peter Prengaman is a longtime international correspondent and western U.S. regional news director for The Associated Press. Follow him on Twitter @peterprengaman
Latest from Peter Prengaman
Brazil's corruption probe, begun in 2014, could expand: prosecutor
The lead federal prosecutor in a massive corruption investigation roiling Brazil says that recent developments could double the size of the case, a staggering possibility given that the probe has ensnared many of the country's elite, threatens to bring down President Michel Temer and is expanding to other Latin American countries.
World |
Argentina police bus crash kills at least 43
At least 43 Argentine police officers were killed in a bus accident when the vehicle fell off a bridge in the northern part of the country.
World |
Argentina presidential election: Mauricio Macri brings conservatives to power
Opposition candidate Mauricio Macri won Argentina's presidential election on Sunday, marking an end to the left-leaning and often-combative era of President Cristina Fernandez, who along with her late husband dominated the country's political scene for 12 years and rewrote its social contract.
World |