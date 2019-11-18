Skip to Main Content
Peter Prengaman is a longtime international correspondent and western U.S. regional news director for The Associated Press. Follow him on Twitter @peterprengaman

    Latest from Peter Prengaman

    Brazil's corruption probe, begun in 2014, could expand: prosecutor

    The lead federal prosecutor in a massive corruption investigation roiling Brazil says that recent developments could double the size of the case, a staggering possibility given that the probe has ensnared many of the country's elite, threatens to bring down President Michel Temer and is expanding to other Latin American countries.
    World

    Argentina police bus crash kills at least 43

    At least 43 Argentine police officers were killed in a bus accident when the vehicle fell off a bridge in the northern part of the country.
    World

    Argentina presidential election: Mauricio Macri brings conservatives to power

    Opposition candidate Mauricio Macri won Argentina's presidential election on Sunday, marking an end to the left-leaning and often-combative era of President Cristina Fernandez, who along with her late husband dominated the country's political scene for 12 years and rewrote its social contract.
    World

