Peru ex-president Garcia, embroiled in corruption probe, shoots himself

Peru's former president Alan Garcia shot himself early on Wednesday after police arrived at his home in the capital Lima to arrest him in connection with a bribery investigation, a police source said.

Garcia was immediately taken to the Casimiro Ulloa hospital, said the source, who was not authorized to talk to the media.

Local TV channel America reported Garcia was undergoing emergency surgery and was in critical condition. It broadcast images of Garcia's son and supporters arriving at the hospital.

Corruption cases have reached the highest levels in Peru politics, most notably involving officials and Odebrecht, the Brazilian construction giant that has admitted to spreading some $800 million US in bribes to officials across Latin America, including $29 million in Peru.

Garcia was banned from leaving the country while under investigation in the Odebrecht case, while President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski was forced to resign in March 2018 after allegations he repeatedly lied about his connections to Odebrecht.

Martin Vizcarra, who had been serving as Peru's ambassador to Canada, succeeded Kuczynski.