Former Peruvian president arrested in U.S. on extradition order

Former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo was arrested in the United States under an extradition order on Tuesday, the South American country's Public Ministry said in a post on its official Twitter account.

Toledo, considered a fugitive in Peru, has refused to heed orders by local judges to spend up to 18 months in pretrial detention in connection with a massive bribery probe related to Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

The company admitted publicly in late 2016 that it had secured lucrative contracts across the region with bribes, including $29 million US spent in Peru.

In April, another ex-president of Peru, Alan Garcia, fatally shot himself in the head after police arrived at his home in Lima to arrest him in connection with the bribery investigation.

Toledo has denied any wrongdoing in the scandal.

He was also arrested in northern California in March for public drunkenness, but was released back into the community.