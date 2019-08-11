Pennsylvania childcare centre fire kills 5 children: police

Authorities say an early morning fire in Pennsylvania claimed the lives of five children and sent another person to the hospital.

Lt. Szocki of the Erie Police Department said the victims died in a fire in Erie reported at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

Fire Chief Guy Santone of the Erie Fire Department said the victims ranged in ages from eight months to seven years.

The Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership lists a childcare centre at the fire address. Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny told the Erie Times-News that detectives are working to determine whether any of the victims were staying at the daycare, or whether they live at the home.

Erie Bureau of Fire Inspector Mark Polanski helps investigate the fatal fire at 1248 West 11th St. in Erie. The Erie Times-News reported that a woman sent to hospital with injuries from the fire is the owner of the daycare. (Greg Wohlford/The Associated Press)

Chief Fire Inspector John Widomski told The Erie Times-News that a woman who also lives at the residence was flown to UPMC Mercy for treatment.

The newspaper reported that the injured woman is the owner of the daycare.

Santone told the paper that a neighbour was also injured.