U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence defies Trump, says he will not reject electoral college vote
Defying President Donald Trump, Vice-President Mike Pence said Wednesday that he does not have the power to discard electoral votes that will make Democrat Joe Biden the next president on Jan. 20.
Pence said in a statement issued minutes before he was to begin presiding over a joint session of Congress to count those votes that it was "my considered judgment that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not."
In the days before the joint session, Trump has pressured his vice-president to toss electors from battleground states that voted for Biden.
