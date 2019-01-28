Pelosi invites Trump to deliver state of the union on Feb. 5

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday invited President Donald Trump to give the annual state of the union address on Feb. 5 in the chamber of the House of Representatives.

In a letter to Trump posted by her spokesman to Twitter, Pelosi said she had spoken with the president and they had agreed on the date for the nationally televised addressed.

The annual speech, given by the president to outline the administration's priorities for the coming year, was initially scheduled for Jan. 29, but Pelosi postponed it, saying it should not be delivered until a partial government shutdown was over.

Trump and Congress reached a deal Friday to reopen the government, which had been Pelosi's condition for allowing Trump to speak.

The House and Senate still must pass a resolution officially inviting Trump to speak to a joint session of Congress.