Veteran Democrat Nancy Pelosi will seek another term in U.S. Congress

Nancy Pelosi, the powerful California Democrat and former U.S. House Speaker, says she intends to seek another congressional term next year.

Pelosi, 83, announced her re-election plans on Friday, before labour allies in the San Francisco-area district she has represented for more than 35 years.

"Now more than ever, our city needs us to advance San Francisco values and further our recovery," Pelosi said in a post on social media.

'"Our country needs America to show the world that our flag is still there, with liberty and justice for ALL. That is why I am running for re-election — and respectfully ask for your vote."

More than 35 years in Congress

If successful in her 2024 re-election bid, it would mark the 20th consecutive win for Pelosi — a tally that includes the special election that brought her to Congress in 1987 and the 18 successful re-election efforts that followed.

Pelosi made history by becoming the first female Speaker in 2007, and in 2019, she regained the Speaker's gavel.

She led the Democratic Party through substantial legislative achievements, including passage of the Affordable Care Act, as well as turbulent times, with two impeachments of former U.S. president Donald Trump.

The announcement quells any talk of retirement for the long-serving Pelosi who, with the honorific title of speaker emeritus, remains an influential leader, pivotal party figure and major fundraiser for the Democrats.