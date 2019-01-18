Pelosi accuses White House of leaking information about Afghanistan trip

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused the White House of leaking information about her planned congressional trip to Afghanistan, creating increased security concerns on the ground — a move she called "very irresponsible on the part of the president."

Pelosi's comments Friday came after President Donald Trump cancelled the military plane that had been booked to take a congressional delegation to Afghanistan for the previously undisclosed troop visit. Trump suggested she travel by commercial plane instead.

Pelosi said she planned to do just that but was thwarted after the administration leaked that information. She said the State Department reported that the president "outing" the original trip made the scene on the ground in Afghanistan "more dangerous because it's a signal to the bad actors that we're coming."

The White House has denied leaking Pelosi's backup plan to fly commercially and says it leaked nothing that would cause a security risk.

Pelosi and Trump are at an impasse over funding Trump wants for a U.S.-Mexico border wall. The partial government shutdown reached its 28th day on Friday.