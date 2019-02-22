Moscow court extends detention of Canadian-born Paul Whelan another 3 months

A Moscow court on Friday extended the detention for Canadian-born Paul Whelan, who was arrested at the end of December for alleged spying.

Whelan, a former U.S. marine who has lived and worked in the U.S. most of his life, was detained in a Moscow hotel at the end of December. His arrest raised speculation he could be swapped for one of the Russians being held in the United States. Whelan's lawyer said his client had been handed a flash drive with classified information that he had been unaware of.

Friday's ruling will keep Whelan, who arrived in court under escorted by a masked man, behind bars another three months pending the investigation.

Whelan has not been formally charged yet but spying charges in Russia carry up to 20 years in prison.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Embassy complained Russian authorities are not letting Whelan sign and hand over a waiver that would allow consular officials to release more details about his case.

The embassy said it is the first time the Russian Investigative Committee is not allowing a U.S. national in a Russian jail to pass on a signed privacy waiver form.

"Why is this case any different? Consular access without being able to do true consular support is not real access," Andrea Kalan, spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, said on Twitter.

Whelan holds Canadian, American, British and Irish citizenship. The U.S. has taken the lead on his case, but Canadian, British and Irish officials are all also working on the file, his brother told CBC News earlier this year.