Canadian-born former U.S. marine detained in Russia seeks bail: reports

A lawyer acting for a Canadian-born former U.S. marine detained in Russia on espionage charges has filed an appeal with a Moscow court seeking to have his client released on bail, Russian news agencies cited the court as saying on Thursday.

Paul Whelan, who holds multiple citizenships, was detained by Russia's Federal Security Service on Dec. 28. His family has said he is innocent and he was in Moscow to attend a wedding.

The court has received the appeal, but has not yet set a date for a hearing to determine its fate, agencies reported.

Whelan remains detained in Moscow's Lefortovo Prison. So far, U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman and his staff are the only Westerners who have had contact with the ex-marine.

Whelan has lived and worked most of his life in the U.S. He holds Canadian, American, British and Irish citizenship.

The U.S. has taken the lead in his case — but Canadian, British and Irish officials are all also working on the file, his twin brother David Whelan told CBC News.

"It's like the worst kind of echo game, where someone yells and it's a week before the answer comes back," David Whelan said. "So I think we just have to be very patient."