Florida jury recommends life imprisonment for Nikolas Cruz, school shooter who killed 17

Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz will be sentenced to life without parole for the 2018 murder of 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, after the jury said Thursday that it could not unanimously agree that he should be executed.

The decision reached Thursday follows a three-month trial that included graphic videos, photos and testimony from the massacre and its aftermath, heart-wrenching testimony from victims' family members and a tour of the still blood-spattered building.

Under Florida law, a death sentence requires a unanimous vote on at least one count. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer will formally issue the sentence later.

Cruz, 24, pleaded guilty a year ago to murdering 14 students and three staff members and wounding 17 others on Feb. 14, 2018. Cruz said he chose Valentine's Day to make it impossible for Stoneman Douglas students to celebrate the holiday ever again.

Lead defence attorney Melisa McNeill and her team presented evidence to argue that Cruz's birth mother's excessive drinking during pregnancy left him with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder, while a tumultuous upbringing in which both adopted parents died by the time of Feb. 14, 2018, put him on a path that led to the shooting.

