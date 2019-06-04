Florida deputy who failed to confront Parkland shooter faces 11 charges

Prosecutors say the Florida deputy who failed to confront a gunman during last year's Parkland massacre has been arrested on 11 charges, including child neglect.

State Attorney Mike Satz announced Tuesday that 56-year-old Scot Peterson faces seven counts of neglect of a child, three counts of culpable negligence and one count of perjury. Peterson, who was a Broward County deputy at the time, was on duty during the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School but never went inside.

Satz says the charges carry a combined prison sentence of nearly 100 years. Peterson's bail was set at $102,000 US.

Peterson lawyer Joseph DiRuzzo III didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. In the past, he has defended Peterson's conduct as justified under the circumstances.

Broward County Sheriff's Deputy Scot Peterson, who was assigned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during the February 14, 2018 shooting, is seen in this still image captured from the school surveillance video released by Broward County Sheriff's Office in Florida, U.S. on March 15, 2018. (Broward County Sheriff's Office/Handout/Reuters)

Peterson himself has defended his actions in the past, including in an 18-page letter. "My actions on February 14, 2018 were consistent with the training I had received for the past 30 years," he wrote. "I assessed the situation and acted accordingly to the real time intelligence I assessed on the scene."

Peterson wrote an 18-page letter rebutting the accusations against him. Link to letter at the top of this story <a href="https://t.co/VyqodWmCI0">https://t.co/VyqodWmCI0</a> —@cbcsteve

The charges follow a 14-month investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, according to that agency.

"The FDLE investigation shows former deputy Peterson did absolutely nothing to mitigate the MSD shooting that killed 17 children, teachers and staff and injured 17 others," FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen in an email statement said. "There can be no excuse for his complete inaction and no question that his inaction cost lives."

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said Peterson has been formally terminated, although he announced his retirement shortly after the shooting.

"It's never too late for accountability and justice," Tony said.

Twenty-year-old Nikolas Cruz has been charged with killing 17 people and wounding 17 others in the attack. If convicted, he faces the death penalty. Cruz has offered to plead not guilty in return for a life sentence, but prosecutors have refused that offer.