Parkland, Fla., school gunman to be given life sentence today

A Florida judge was due to formally sentence Nikolas Cruz, the man who killed 17 students and staff with a semi-automatic rifle at a school in Parkland, to life in prison on Wednesday.

A jury voted 9-3 last month to spare Cruz, 24, the death penalty, instead choosing life in prison without possibility of parole for one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history.

Cruz pleaded guilty last year to premeditated murder, then faced the three-month penalty trial earlier this year.

Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer agreed to a prosecution request to first allow relatives of Cruz's victims to address the court before the sentence was handed down. The sentencing proceedings began on Tuesday with victim impact statements.

Criticism of jury decision

A number of victims' relatives castigated the jury's decision and criticized a state law requirement that all 12 jurors be unanimous in order to sentence a convicted person to be executed. Some relatives also chided Cruz's defence lawyers, who fruitlessly objected to the judge on Tuesday, noting that Cruz had a constitutional right to legal representation.

Cruz was 19 at the time of his Feb. 14, 2018, attack on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, about 50 kilometres north of the courthouse in Fort Lauderdale. He had been expelled from the school.

Many victims' relatives directly addressed Cruz, who sat inscrutable behind large spectacles and a COVID-19 mask at a table alongside his public defenders.

Anne Ramsay, the mother of 17-year-old Helena Ramsay, who died when Cruz shot into her classroom, told him he was "pure evil."

Ines Hixon wipes away tears as she leaves the podium with her husband, Thomas Hixon, after she gave a victim impact statement during the sentencing hearing for Nikolas Cruz on Tuesday. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel/The Associated Press)

Thomas Hixon's father, school athletic director Chris Hixon, was shot when he ran at Cruz, trying to stop him. The Navy veteran fell wounded and tried to take cover in an alcove, but Cruz walked over and shot him again

Thomas Hixon, a Marine veteran, recalled Cruz claiming remorse a year ago when he pleaded guilty to the murders, setting the stage for the penalty trial.

"Where was your remorse when you saw my father injured and bleeding on the floor and decided to shoot him for a third time?" Hixon told Cruz. "Your defence preyed on the idea of your humanity, but you had none for those you encountered on February 14."

Ines Hixon, Thomas Hixon's wife and the daughter-in-law of Chris Hixon, called Cruz a "domestic terrorist."

Some of the survivors went on to organize a youth-led movement for tighter gun regulations in the United States, which has the highest rate of private gun ownership in the world and where mass shootings have become recurrent.