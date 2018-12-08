Police arrest protesters in Paris, turn others away

Paris police charged at yellow-vested protesters on Saturday and used tear gas to try to disperse a large crowd trying to march on the French presidential palace.

Crowds of protesters first tried to march down the Champs-Élysées avenue toward the Élysées palace but were prevented by rows of police.

A group of a few hundred took side streets and tried to get past a police barricade, and police fired back with tear gas.

So far authorities have detained 343 people amid exceptional security. The measures include mobilizing 8,000 police officers in the French capital and closing such famous sites as the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre museum.

Some of the famous sites in Paris that are closed for security measures due to large-scale protests. (CBC )

Police were also searching people throughout zones of central Paris and confiscating goggles and gas masks from journalists who use them to protect against tear gas while covering demonstrations.

Police barred some provincial "yellow vest" protesters from boarding trains to Paris in an effort to prevent a repeat of last week's rioting.

A group of four protesters who came to Paris from Normandy on Saturday said they saw people wearing yellow vests turned away at train stations all along their route. They said fellow protesters trying to reach Paris from Toulouse in southern France reported the same problems.

A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on Saturday. After a month of protests inspired by a new fuel tax, there are fears the 'yellow vest' movement has been infiltrated by radical and violent protesters. (Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images)

A national police spokesperson said officers stationed at train stations around the country are under orders to verify all passengers and turn away any carrying equipment that could be used to "cause damage to people or property."

Three Associated Press journalists had gas masks and protective goggles confiscated by police despite carrying government-issued press cards. The equipment allows journalists to cover violence between police and protesters when tear gas is fired.

Last weekend, more than 130 people were injured and over 400 were arrested in the worst street violence seen in Paris in decades.

Since the unrest began on Nov. 17 in reaction to a sharp increase in diesel taxes, four people have been killed in violence related to the protests.

The ongoing protests have led Global Affairs to issue a travel advisory to Canadians travelling to France. It's telling them to avoid areas where the demonstrations are taking place because "acts of vandalism and violence are very likely."