65 injured, 140 arrested in Paris protests against high living costs

French police fired tear gas, stun grenades and water cannon in battles with "yellow vest" protesters trying to breach security cordons on the Champs-Elysé​es in Paris on Saturday ahead of a third rally against high living costs.

3rd straight weekend of protests held to denounce Macron's fuel tax hike

Thomson Reuters ·
A demonstrator throws a metal barrier nearthe Arc de Triomphe in Paris during a 'yellow vest' protest on Saturday. (Lucas Barioulet/AFP/Getty Images)

Paris police say that at least 65 people, including 11 police officers, have been injured in violent protests in the French capital. Police also say that 140 people have been arrested.

Paris police spokeswoman Johanna Primevert gave the updated figures Saturday afternoon.

Some protesters set cars and trash cans on fire in central Paris after police pushed them away from the Arc de Triomphe monument following violent clashes.

Sporadic scuffles with police were breaking out Saturday afternoon in Paris city centre as some protesters tried to build makeshift barricades using plywood planks and other material.

Masked demonstrators wearing yellow jackets raise their hands near the Champs-Elysées avenue during a demonstration Saturday. (Kamil Zihnioglu/Associated Press)

Other protesters, called "yellow jackets" because of the fluorescent vests they wear, were marching peacefully elsewhere in Paris.

For more than two weeks, the "gilets jaunes" have blocked roads in protests across France, posing one of the largest and most sustained challenges Emmanuel Macron has faced in his 18-month-old presidency.

