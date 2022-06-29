French court convicts 19 men for 2015 Paris attacks
A French court has found 19 men guilty of terrorism-related charges for the 2015 Paris attacks that killed 130 people.
Chief suspect Salah Abdeslam found guilty of murder, attempted murder in relation with a terrorist enterprise
A French court has found 19 men guilty of terrorism-related charges for the Islamic State terrorist attacks on the Bataclan theatre, Paris cafés and France's national stadium in 2015. The deadliest peacetime attacks in French history killed 130 people.
The chief suspect, Salah Abdeslam, was found guilty of murder and attempted murder in relation with a terrorist enterprise, among other charges.
