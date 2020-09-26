7 in custody after stabbing near Charlie Hebdo's former office in Paris

Seven people were in custody on Saturday after a stabbing outside the former Paris offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, including the suspected assailant, authorities said.

Counterterrorism authorities are investigating what officials called an Islamic extremist attack linked to Charlie Hebdo, which lost 12 employees in an al-Qaeda attack in 2015. The weekly, which routinely mocks religious and other prominent figures, recently republished caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad that outraged many Muslims.

The suspected assailant in Friday's stabbing had been arrested a month ago for carrying a screwdriver but was not on police radar for Islamic radicalization, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said. He said the screwdriver was considered a weapon but did not explain why.

The suspect arrived in France three years ago as an unaccompanied minor, apparently from Pakistan, but his identity was still being verified, the minister said.

This image shows the building where one of the suspects was living in Pantin, a suburb of Paris. (AFP via Getty Images)

Seven others were detained in the aftermath of Friday's attack, but one has been released, according to judicial officials. Five of those in custody were detained in the Paris suburb of Pantin in a residence where the suspect is believed to have lived, a police official said.

Two people were wounded in Friday's attack, when a woman and a man working at a documentary production company had stepped outside for a smoke break.

The interior minister conceded that security was lacking on the street where Charlie Hebdo was once headquartered, and he ordered special protection for all "symbolic sites," noting in particular Jewish sites around the Yom Kippur holiday this weekend. A Jewish grocery store was targeted days after the Charlie Hebdo newsroom massacre, in what authorities say were co-ordinated attacks.