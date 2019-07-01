Cattleman Laurentino Cortizo sworn in as Panama's president
Panama has sworn in cattleman Laurentino Cortizo as its new president for a five-year term. The 66-year-old won an election two weeks ago that was the tightest in Panama's recent history, triumphing with only 31 per cent of the vote as candidate of the Democratic Revolutionary Party.
Cortizo inherits a country frustrated over corruption and a slowing economy
Cortizo on Monday officially replaced outgoing president Juan Carlos Varela.
Cortizo inherits a slowing economy and growing frustration among Panamanians about official corruption.
The economy grew at a rate of 3.7 per cent in 2018 and unemployment reached six per cent.
U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross was among the attendees, who also included the presidents of Colombia, Peru, Bolivia and the Dominican Republic.
