Gaza's only grand piano seized by merchant

A Palestinian businessman has seized the Gaza Strip's only grand piano, claiming he owns the instrument, just days after it made its public debut.

Instrument nearly destroyed in Israeli airstrike, appeared in debut concert over the weekend

CBC News ·
Palestinian pianist Yara Thabit at a concert to mark the debut of Gaza's only grand piano after it was rescued from conflict, at a theatre in Gaza City on Nov. 25. (Adel Han/Associated Press)

The Edward Said Conservatory says the businessman came to its building on Wednesday and took away the piano. It fears the piano, which had been silenced for a decade, is at risk again.

Japan donated the piano 20 years ago to the Palestinian culture ministry.

The instrument was nearly destroyed in a 2014 airstrike that damaged an abandoned theatre where it was stored. Foreign experts restored the piano, and Japanese pianist Kaoru Imahigashi performed a landmark concert on Nov. 25.

Saed Herzallah, a merchant, says he bought the inoperative property in 2011 "with everything on it, including the piano."

Culture ministry official Fayez Sersawi accused the businessman of "piracy."

