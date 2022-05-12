Al Jazeera accuses Israel of deliberately killing Palestinian-American reporter

Veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed while covering an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin.

Thousands gathered to mourn a slain Al Jazeera journalist in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah on Thursday, as the head of the Palestinian Authority blamed Israel for her death and rejected Israeli calls for a joint investigation.

Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American reporter who covered the Mideast conflict for more than 25 years, was shot and killed Wednesday during an Israeli military raid in the West Bank town of Jenin. Journalists who were with her, including one who was shot and wounded, said Israeli forces fired upon them even though they were clearly identifiable as reporters.

Israel says it is investigating the incident. It initially suggested Abu Akleh might have been shot by Palestinian militants, without providing evidence, but has since backtracked.

Colleagues and friends react as the Palestinian flag-draped body of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh is brought to the news channel's office in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Wednesday. Abu Akleh, 51, was shot and killed while covering an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin early Wednesday. (Abbas Momani/Pool/The Associated Press)

Israel is calling for a joint investigation with the Palestinian Authority, which administers parts of the West Bank and co-operates with it on security. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas angrily rejected that proposal, saying "we hold the Israeli occupation authorities fully responsible for killing her."

"They cannot hide the truth with this crime," Abbas said in an address as her body lay in state, with a Palestinian flag draped over it, in Ramallah, where the Palestinian Authority is headquartered.

"[The Israelis] are the ones who committed the crime, and because we do not trust them, we will immediately go to the International Criminal Court," Abbas said. The ICC launched an investigation into possible Israeli war crimes over a year ago.

Hussein al-Sheikh, a senior aide to Abbas, said that the Palestinians would conduct their own independent probe and convey the results "with high transparency." He rejected an Israeli request to conduct its own ballistic analysis on the bullet that killed Abu Akleh.

Al Jazeera accuses Israel of deliberate attack

Abu Akleh was killed while covering an Israeli military raid in Jenin, which has emerged as a militant bastion in recent weeks as Palestinians have carried out a series of deadly attacks and Israel has launched military raids across the occupied West Bank.

The Qatar-based Al Jazeera accused Israel of deliberately killing her and vowed to take legal action. Reporters who were with her said there were no Palestinian militants in the area.

Israeli officials initially suggested Abu Akleh was struck by militant fire and released a video showing gunmen firing at Israeli forces in a narrow alley inside the Jenin refugee camp. They later backtracked, after an Israeli human rights group released its own video showing the site of that shooting was several hundred metres away from where Abu Akleh was killed.

Shireen Abu Akleh's coffin is carried to a hospital in the east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah on Thursday. Abu Akleh was a Palestinian-American reporter who covered the Mideast conflict for more than 25 years. (Mahmoud Illean/The Associated Press)

Her death was met with an outpouring of grief across the Arab world. The 51-year-old was well known as a veteran on-air correspondent for Al Jazeera's Arabic-language channel. Her reporting shed light on the realities of Israeli military rule, which is well into its sixth decade. She was also a U.S. citizen.

Her body was to be brought to Jerusalem, where she was born, for burial on Friday.

UN chief calls for investigation

The killing sparked international condemnation and widespread calls for accountability. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for "an independent and transparent investigation" to ensure those responsible are held to account.

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz on Wednesday promised such an inquiry, saying he was in touch with U.S. and Palestinian officials and hoped for co-operation between Israel and the Palestinians.

"We are trying to figure out exactly what happened," he said. "I don't have final conclusions."

Her death comes amid a wave of Israeli-Palestinian violence fuelled by tensions at a key Jerusalem holy site.

At least 18 people have been killed in Palestinian attacks in recent weeks, as well as more than 30 Palestinians, most of them involved in attacks or clashes with Israeli forces.