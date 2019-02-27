Pakistan says it shot down 2 Indian warplanes

Pakistan's army spokesperson says the country's air force shot down two Indian warplanes after they crossed the boundary between the two nuclear-armed rivals in the disputed territory of Kashmir, and that one Indian pilot was captured.

Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor says Pakistani troops on the ground captured the Indian pilot. He says one of the planes crashed in Pakistan's part of Kashmir and the other went down in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

He says that "one Indian pilot was arrested by troops on ground while two are in the area" on Wednesday.

Indian air force spokesperson Anupam Banerjee in New Delhi said he has no information on Pakistan's statement.

Earlier, senior Indian police officer Munir Ahmed Khan said an Indian Air Force plane crashed in Indian-controlled sector of Kashmir. It wasn't immediately known if there were casualties.

Another police officer, S.P. Pani, said firefighters were at the site in Budgam area where the warplane crashed. Eyewitnesses said soldiers fired in air to keep residents away from the crash site.