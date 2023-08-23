Eight passengers including six children were rescued from a cable car dangling above a deep valley in Pakistan. Andrew Chang breaks down what we know about the 16-hour rescue operation step by step.

Students who were rescued from a broken cable car dangling high above a valley in Pakistan said Wednesday they repeatedly feared they were about to die during the 16-hour ordeal despite attempts by their parents to reassure them over cellphones.

They also appealed for a school and bridge to be built in their village so they wouldn't have to ride the cable car in the future. Eight people were pulled from the cable car in a daring rescue Tuesday.

One of the youngest was grabbed by a commando attached to a helicopter by rope, while others were lowered to the ground in a makeshift chairlift constructed from a wooden bed frame and ropes.

"I had heard stories about miracles, but I saw a miraculous rescue happening with my own eyes," said 15-year-old Osama Sharif, one of those rescued.

Rizwan Ullah, one of the rescued students, shows a damaged cable on Wednesday. Those rescued who spoke to the media a day after their harrowing ordeal appealed for a school and bridge to be built in their village. (Farooq Naeem/AFP/Getty Images)

Sharif was headed to school on Tuesday to receive the results of his final exam when one of the cables snapped.

"We suddenly felt a jolt, and it all happened so suddenly that we thought all of us are going to die," he said in a telephone interview.

Cable car operator arrested

Locally made cable cars are a widely used form of transportation in the mountainous Battagram district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Gliding across steep valleys, they cut down travel time to schools, workplaces and businesses. But they often are poorly maintained, and every year people die or are injured while using them.

On Wednesday, police arrested Gul Zarin, the owner of the cable car, on charges of ignoring safety measures. Local authorities in the northwestern mountainous regions said they would close all cable cars believed to be unsafe.

In this image made from video provided by Pakistan Rescue Military, Pakistani military and local rescue workers bring the last cable car occupants down for rescue late Tuesday. (Pakistan Rescue Military/The Associated Press)

Thousands of people turned out to watch the risky operation on Tuesday. At one stage, a rope lowered from a helicopter swayed wildly as a child, secured by a harness, was pulled up.

In fact, the choppers added an element of danger. The air currents churned up by the whirling blades risked weakening the only cable preventing the cable car from crashing to the bottom of the river canyon.

"We cried, and tears were in our eyes, as we feared the cable car will go down," Sharif said.

After sunset, with the helicopters no longer able to fly, rescuers shifted tactics. They used a makeshift chairlift to approach the cable car using the one cable that was still intact, local police chief Nazir Ahmed said.

Ahmed said the children received oxygen as a precaution before being handed over to their parents, many of whom burst into tears of joy.

Two other students who survived, Rizwan Ullah and Gul Faraz, said they would not forget the ordeal for years.

Gul Faraz, right, and Rizwan Ullah, left, survivors of cable car incident, talk to reporters near the incident site, in Pashto village, a mountainous area of Battagram district in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. (Saqib Manzoor/The Associated Press)

Rizwan said he doesn't want to use the cable car again, but that would only be possible if a school is built nearby. Ata Ullah, another rescued student, said he would try to be brave the next time he has to ride one.

"I feel fear in my mind about using the cable car, but I have no other option. I will go to my school again when the cable car is repaired," he said.

Faraz said he felt like they "got a second life" after the rescue amid gusting winds. At 20 years old, he was the only adult aboard and the only person with a mobile phone.

On Wednesday, his family was receiving visitors from villages across the region, all offering thanks for their survival.