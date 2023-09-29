Pakistan bombings kill dozens, trap others under rubble

A suicide bombing in Pakistan killed at least 52 people and injured more than 50 on Friday at a religious gathering to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammad in a restive province bordering Afghanistan, health officials and police said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blasts, which come amid a surge in attacks by militant groups in Pakistan, raising the stakes for security forces ahead of national elections scheduled for January next year.

Hours after the suicide blast in the Mastung district in Baluchistan province, another blast ripped through a mosque in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province which also borders Afghanistan, officials said, killing at least two people.

The mosque's roof collapsed in that blast, local broadcaster Geo News reported, adding that about 30 to 40 people were trapped under the rubble.

No immediate claim

Pakistan has seen a resurgence of attacks by Islamist militants since last year when a ceasefire broke down between the government and the Pakistan Taliban, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an umbrella organization of various hardline Sunni Islamist groups.

The TTP, which has carried out some of the bloodiest attacks inside Pakistan since its formation in 2007, denied that it had carried out Friday's attack in Baluchistan.

Men and paramedic staff transfer a man who was injured in a blast in Mastung, from an ambulance outside a hospital in Quetta. (Reuters)

The Islamic State group has also carried out previous attacks in the province.

At least 58 people were wounded in the Baluchistan blast, said Abdul Rasheed, a district health official, adding that the toll could rise as many people were in a serious condition.

Television footage of the attack's aftermath showed hundreds of people helping the injured into ambulances.

"The bomber detonated himself near the vehicle of the deputy superintendent of police," Munir Ahmed, the deputy inspector general of police, told Reuters.

In July, more than 40 people were killed in a suicide bombing in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province at a religious political party's gathering.