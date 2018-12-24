U.S. court orders North Korea to pay $500M for death of college student

A U.S. court on Monday ordered Pyongyang to pay $501 million in damages for the torture and death last year of U.S. college student Otto Warmbier, who died after being released from captivity in North Korea.

Warmbier's parents sued North Korea in April over their son's death.

The 22-year-old student died after being imprisoned in North Korea from January 2016 until he was returned to the United States in a coma in June 2017. He died a few days later and an Ohio coroner said the cause was lack of oxygen and blood to the brain.

Warmbier was arrested after allegedly trying to steal a propaganda poster. He was sentenced to 15 years behind bars with hard labour on an attempted theft charge.

"The plaintiffs' motion for default judgment is granted," Judge Beryl Howell of the U.S. District Court for the

District of Columbia said in her ruling.

"North Korea is liable for the torture, hostage taking, and extrajudicial killing of Otto Warmbier, and the injuries to his mother and father, Fred and Cindy Warmbier," Howell said.

Pyongyang has blamed botulism and ingestion of a sleeping pill for Warmbier's death and dismissed torture claims.

The ruling comes at a sensitive time in U.S.-North Korea diplomatic relations, as the sides negotiate the dismantling of Pyongyang's weapons program.