5 killed in Halloween night shooting at California Airbnb identified

Authorities have identified five people who were killed in a Halloween night shooting at a California Airbnb rental.

All were from the San Francisco Bay Area. The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office says they are 22-year-old Tiyon Farley, 24-year-old Omar Taylor, 23-year-old Ramon Hill Jr., 29-year-old Javin County and 19-year-old Oshiana Tompkins.

Four were killed at a home in Orinda after gunfire erupted shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday night and a fifth victim died at a hospital.

Police and a source with knowledge of the transaction say the home was rented by a woman who claimed it was for asthmatic family members escaping smoke from a wildfire in the region, but instead a party there hosted about 100 people.

No arrests have been made and there's no word on motive. Authorities say they found two guns at the scene.

Orinda police Chief David Cook said there was no risk to the community east of San Francisco because there is no reason to believe the suspect or suspects are from Orinda or remained in the area.